No devotees allowed to participate in this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri

The Rath Yatra festival in Odisha’s Puri this year will be celebrated without the participation of devotees, similar to the previous year, along with strict adherence to coronavirus disease protocols (Covid-19) in order to curb the spread of the viral disease, the Jagannath temple administration said on Friday.

Rath Yatra, an annual festival associated with Lord Jagannath, is held for centuries in Puri in July. The Odisha government announced in June that the Yatra this year will begin on July 12.

“No devotees are allowed to participate in Rath Yatra. Chariot pullers with negative RT-PCR test reports and those who have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the Yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed,” Ajay Jena, the administrator of the Puri Jagannath Temple, told news agency ANI on Friday.

Jena added that 3,000 servitors and 1,000 temple officials will be allowed for the rituals and RT-PCR tests are being conducted at all four places in Puri since Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court refused to allow Rath Yatra in other cities of Odisha apart from Puri and said that the people should worship at home at a time when the country is reeling under Covid-19 disease pandemic.

Dismissing a number of applications to allow the Yatra in Baripada, Sasang, Nilagiri and Kendrapara areas of the state, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Tuesday, “You want to pray to the God. You can do it at home. I also wanted to go to Puri, but I have not been able to go in the past one-and-half years because of the pandemic. This is not the time. I pray at home.” The three-member bench led by CJI Ramana pointed out that this year more people died due to Covid-19 as compared to last year.

The bench was also categorical that the Odisha government had taken a considered decision by not allowing Rath Yatra in any other city apart from Puri, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, meanwhile, on Thursday reviewed preparations for the Rath Yatra and sought cooperation of all stakeholders including devotees for the smooth conduct of the festival in line with Covid-19 protocols. Patnaik expressed his gratitude to the people for their cooperation in successfully organising the Yatra last year. He said the devotees can watch the celebrations on TV and social media platforms this year, according to an official statement.

