No direction by the chair to HM to come to House, only observation: Rijiju

The government on Friday said there was no direction from the Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to Union home minister Amit Shah to come to the House.

Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament on Friday. (Sansad TV)

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said no direction was given by the chair to the home minister to come to the house adding that it was an observation.

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The minister was replying to the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement in the House that the government had not shown honour to the chairman’s statement.

On Thursday, the chairman had told the minister to echo the sentiment of the Opposition to the minister.

Rajya Sabha chairman on Thursday asked Rijiju to “echo the sentiments of the Opposition” to Shah amid mounting disruptions demanding Shah’s presence over violence at sprawling student protests in Delhi last month.

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{{^usCountry}} The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Shah on the police action against protestors on July 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Shah on the police action against protestors on July 20. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ‘Echo Oppn’s sentiments to Amit Shah’: Rajya Sabha chairman to Rijiju amid ruckus over student protest crackdown

Rijiu criticised the Opposition for creating a narrative that the home minister has been away from Parliament.

“He’s been here everyday from morning till late… the Opposition is only creating a narrative,” Rijiju said.

Speaking outside the House, Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Javed Ali said, “Sansad aur Sadan mein farak hai (There is a difference between the House and Parliament). He lives in Lutyens close to Sansad… What we are demanding is that he should come to the Sadan (House) and give a statement. Rijiju is cleverly misleading the House by saying he’s here everyday.”

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