No Ebola case reported in India so far, says health minister Nadda; reviews preparedness

No case of Ebola Virus Disease has been reported in the country so far, the government said on Monday as Union Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the preparedness and surveillance measures to prevent any possible outbreak in India.

Nadda instructed authorities to keep Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country.(ANI)

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According to an official statement, during a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Nadda assessed the country's readiness amid global concern over Ebola and directed that all preventive mechanisms remain fully alert and operational.

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On the minister's directions, the Union Health Secretary chaired a joint review meeting with officials from various ministries and agencies concerned to strengthen coordination and preparedness measures, the statement said.

Nadda instructed authorities to keep Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country, including airports, seaports and land border crossings, fully vigilant and robust, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that all necessary arrangements for tracking, testing and surveillance remain in a constant state of readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that all necessary arrangements for tracking, testing and surveillance remain in a constant state of readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Centre has intensified precautionary measures after the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also designated it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre has intensified precautionary measures after the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also designated it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said surveillance at ports of entry and coordination among agencies are being closely monitored to ensure early detection and prompt response to any suspected case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said surveillance at ports of entry and coordination among agencies are being closely monitored to ensure early detection and prompt response to any suspected case. {{/usCountry}}

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