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No Ebola case reported in India so far, says health minister Nadda; reviews preparedness

Nadda instructed authorities to keep Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country. 

Updated on: May 25, 2026 07:35 pm IST
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No case of Ebola Virus Disease has been reported in the country so far, the government said on Monday as Union Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the preparedness and surveillance measures to prevent any possible outbreak in India.

Nadda instructed authorities to keep Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country.(ANI)

According to an official statement, during a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Nadda assessed the country's readiness amid global concern over Ebola and directed that all preventive mechanisms remain fully alert and operational.

Also read | India issues advisory on Ebola outbreak, lists countries to avoid for travel

On the minister's directions, the Union Health Secretary chaired a joint review meeting with officials from various ministries and agencies concerned to strengthen coordination and preparedness measures, the statement said.

Nadda instructed authorities to keep Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry across the country, including airports, seaports and land border crossings, fully vigilant and robust, it said.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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