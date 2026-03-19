‘No end in politics’: PM Narendra Modi tells retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there are no full stops in politics and likened the Rajya Sabha to an “open university” where members gain invaluable experience in the complexities of national life. PM said the discussions that take place on various issues in the Upper House leave an imprint as each member has a unique role. (AFP)

Bidding farewell to 59 members of the Rajya Sabha who will complete their term between April and July, the PM said the discussions that take place on various issues in the Upper House leave an imprint as each member has a unique role. “In such moments, a sense of mutual respect rises above party lines. I want to tell the leaders who are leaving the House after completing their tenure that there is no end in politics,” he added.

During his speech, the PM made a pointed reference to the diligence of some of the senior members, including former PM HD Deve Gowda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP (SP) stalwart Sharad Pawar. He said younger and newer members should emulate their example of attending the House with dedication and fulfilling their responsibilities. “The inspiring qualities that senior leaders demonstrate…I appreciate their contribution.”

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As many as 59 members from 20 states will complete their six-year tenure between April and July, including vice chairman Harivansh (JD-U), Kharge, Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi (SS-UBT) and Rajani Patil (INC); M Thambidurai (AIADMK); Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK); Saket Gokhale (AITC); Ritabrata Banerjee; Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) and Parimal Nathwani (YSRCP), among others.

Reflecting on the debates and discussions in the RS, the PM said the issues blur party differences. “Many issues are discussed in this House and everyone makes an important contribution. There are both bitter and sweet experiences along the way, but on such occasions, we rise above party lines.”

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For the members, who will not be returning for another term, the PM said, “In politics, there is no such thing as a full stop. The future awaits you as well, and your experience will forever remain an enduring part of our national life.”

The farewell ceremony witnessed some lighter moments when Kharge said that Deve Gowda was “in love” with the Congress but “got married” to the BJP. Deve Gowda hit back, claiming that he was in a “forced marriage” with the Congress but had to take a “divorce”.

Addressing the House, Kharge said he has known Deve Gowda for the last 54 years. “However, I do not know what happened; he shared his love and affection with us but he tied the knot with Mr Modi (BJP). This happened quite recently, so I really do not know how you interpret it,” he added.

Deve Gowda, who was not in the House at the time, later posted on X: “My dear friend Mallikarjun Kharge made a humorous comment in Parliament today... I would like to say that I was in a ‘forced marriage’ with the Congress but had to ‘divorce’ them because it was an abusive relationship.” Devegowda became Prime Minister in 1996, leading a United Front government backed by the Congress. Later, however, his party, JD(S), alternated between opposing and partnering with the Congress in Karnataka.

During his speech, Kharge also reminisced his parliamentary journey. “Throughout my entire parliamentary life, I have made every effort to attend the House regularly and participate in discussions. Along with fulfilling my responsibilities, I consistently strive to listen to the views of all sides and incorporate the good ideas into practice.”

In his address, Rajya Sabha chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, said the retirement of one-third of members every two years brings about a periodic change in the composition of the House. “This arrangement ensures continuity in the functioning of the Council of States while also creating space for new Members to join the House and enrich its deliberations with their experience and insights...”