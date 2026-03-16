PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition’s ‘disrespect’ to Om Birla

Individuals with dynastic and feudal mindset seek to confine even democratic institutions within their own limited spheres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and also emphasised that “there exists a clear distinction between disagreement and disrespect.” Days after the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Birla got defeated in the Lower House, Modi’s letter on Sunday underlined India’s abiding democratic values, the spirit of Parliament and the role of the Speaker and India’s strength in democratic institutions. (PTI)

Days after the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Birla got defeated in the Lower House, Modi’s letter on Sunday underlined India’s abiding democratic values, the spirit of Parliament and the role of the Speaker and India’s strength in democratic institutions.

But the PM also hit back at the Opposition, which had moved five no-confidence motion against constitutional functionaries in last two years. “The nation is saddened to observe that certain individuals, harboring a dynastic and feudal mindset, seek to confine even democratic institutions within their own limited spheres. They find it difficult to readily accept the rise of any newcomer. Furthermore, they find it unacceptable that other public representatives in the House—particularly new and young Members of Parliament—should be accorded an equal opportunity to speak and advance. Such a mindset runs counter to the very spirit of democracy,” he added.

“Every citizen of the country who believes in democratic ideals felt that personal self-interest and a sense of arrogance were the driving forces behind the No-Confidence Motion brought against you. This situation saddened everyone who places their faith in democracy. This is not the first time that this Chair has had to face such circumstances,” Modi said, referring to incidents during the previous Lok Sabhas.

“Differences of opinion are inherent in a democracy. It is the diversity of ideas that infuses democracy with vitality. However, it is equally true that there exists a clear distinction between disagreement and disrespect. For all those who place their faith in democracy and its institutions, it is a matter of concern that political disagreement sometimes appears to morph into a disregard for parliamentary decorum. In such moments, the person presiding over the House faces a true test. The restraint, composure, and impartiality with which you have navigated these situations are truly commendable,” the PM said.

The PM praised Birla’s statement that no one in above the rules in the House and said the greatest strength of Indian democracy lies in its constitutional institutions. “Parliament serves as the supreme forum for these institutions. In this context, the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Speaker extends beyond merely conducting the proceedings; the Speaker also acts as the guardian of democratic traditions, parliamentary rules, and institutional dignity. The clarity with which you asserted in your statement—that no one in this House stands above the rules—conveys a message that reaffirms the fundamental spirit of our democracy,” he added.

Modi reiterated that the fundamental essence of Parliament lies in dialogue, reasoned argument, and deliberation and every viewpoint must be given the opportunity for expression. He praised Birla for giving chances to maximum number of lawmakers to speak in the House. Modi reminded that the essence of democracy lies precisely in ensuring that opportunities are not restricted to a select few, but rather that a platform is provided for the voices of every section and region of society.

“Under your stewardship, you have consistently upheld and expanded upon this spirit. The manner in which you have discharged your duties—even amidst challenging circumstances—is truly inspiring,” he said while praising Birla as a lawmaker of Kota-Bundi.

“I am confident that you will continue to preside over the Lok Sabha with the same integrity, patience, and impartiality in the future. It is our collective responsibility to uphold the prestige of our democratic institutions and to further strengthen them. The dignity and dedication with which you are discharging this duty will undoubtedly serve to further fortify our parliamentary democracy,” the PM said.

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