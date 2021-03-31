Home / India News / No engagement with Myanmar military over port deal: Adani group
india news

No engagement with Myanmar military over port deal: Adani group

“We are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice,” a spokesperson for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:55 AM IST
General Min Aung Hlaing during a televised statement on Feb. 11, 2021 in Myanmar.(AP)

The Adani Group on Tuesday denied engaging with Myanmar’s military leadership over a port deal after a report by human rights organisations said that the group has paid $30 million to the military-controlled Myanmar Economic Corporation in “land lease fees”.

The report was released by the Australian Centre for International Justice and Justice for Myanmar on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said, “In 2019, the government of India hosted the Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing and Mundra Port was only one such location out of the multiple sites on this visit...”

The Yangon International Terminal project is “fully owned and developed” by APSEZ.

“We are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice...,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group apsez myanmar myanmar military min aung hlaing
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP