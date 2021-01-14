IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade amid Covid-19, says Centre
india news

No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade amid Covid-19, says Centre

It had been widely anticipated that India would go ahead with the annual Republic Day parade without a chief guest after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the dignitary invited this year – cancelled his planned visit to India to focus on countering a recent surge in Covid-19 infections in Britain.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, at Vijay Chowk on January 14. A day prior, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official reading for the city, was 3.2°C, a deviation of four degrees from what is normal this time of the year. The maximum temperature during the day was 18.5°C, a notch below normal.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

India on Thursday confirmed that there won’t be a foreign head of state or government as the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, only the fourth time this has happened since independence in 1947.

It had been widely anticipated that India would go ahead with the annual Republic Day parade without a chief guest after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the dignitary invited this year – cancelled his planned visit to India to focus on countering a recent surge in Covid-19 infections in Britain.

Hindustan Times had reported the government decision on Monday. On Thursday, the formal announcement was made.

“Due to the global Covid-19 situation, it has been decided that this year, there will not be a foreign head of state or head of government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a regular news briefing.

The only other years when a foreign chief guest wasn’t present at the Republic Day parade were 1952, 1953 and 1966.

This year’s parade will also be shorter, involve fewer participants and only a fourth of the usual number of spectators will be allowed at Rajpath because of Covid-19-related restrictions.

A 122-member tri-services contingent from Bangladesh will be part of the Republic Day parade, only the second time foreign troops have joined the annual showcase of military might and the country’s diverse culture. In 2016, a French contingent had participated in the parade.

Bangladesh has been invited to participate in this year’s parade because the two countries are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year. The Bangladeshi tri-services contingent was flown into New Delhi on a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

“This is testimony to our ties, which are forged in shared sacrifice. This year will be historic in our relations as we are also commemorating the 50th anniversary of [Bangladesh’s] liberation war,” Srivastava said.

During a virtual summit of the prime ministers of the two countries in December, New Delhi and Dhaka agreed to jointly organise several activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the liberation war in India, Bangladesh and third countries.

“A number of events and activities are being planned and these will celebrate the legacy of our shared history,” Srivastava said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.