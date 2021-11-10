No fuel, ration for unvaccinated people in Aurangabad

The district administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has adopted a strict policy to increase the coverage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. According to a notification, the administration has said that residents who have not even received one dose of vaccine will not get petrol, gas or ration.

The store and fuel station owners and operators have been asked to check vaccination certificate of people.

Vaccination has also been made complusory for all workers at hotels, resorts and shops located in tourist places. The notification was issued on November 9 and has come into effect immediately.

The district administration has taken the step after the vaccination figures in the region were found to be low, collector Sunil Chavan said.

As per the order, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people who wish to visit historic sites and monuments such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora and Pitalkora caves.

The government health agencies have been directed to undertake vaccination drives and establish vaccination booths at places where that footfall of tourists is high, the official said.

Apart from this, the collector has written to the treasury officer instructing him to stop salaries and other fund sanctions for the month of November of employees who have not taken a single dose of vaccine and presented a certificate for the same.

This comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Aurangabad administration to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive during an interaction with collectors of over 40 districts across the country.

Eight districts in Maharashtra, including Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, Amravati and Akola, were identified as laggards with respect to the pace of inoculation drive.

The immunisation rate of the district currently stands at 55.12 per cent and after the Prime Minister's appeal, the administration has set a target of taking it to 100 per cent by November 30.

