‘No graveyard in Kashmir without Pakistani terrorists’: Hizbul Mujahideen commander's admission on cam

A video of Hizbul Mujahideen deputy supreme commander Shamsheer Khan has surfaced in which he is heard saying that terrorists from across Pakistan have 'fought and died' in Kashmir.

“From Lolab and Kupwara to Kathua, there isn’t a graveyard in Kashmir without the remains of Pakistani terrorists,” Shamsheer Khan is heard saying in the video.

In the video, Khan is seemingly addressing a gathering and is heard saying that there is no graveyard in Kashmir where a Pakistani is not buried.

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“From Lolab and Kupwara to Kathua, there isn’t a graveyard in Kashmir without the remains of Pakistani terrorists,” he said.

He then goes on to talk about the connection between Pakistan and Kashmir in the video and says that no one can create hatred between the two regions.

Khan was speaking at a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, July 8.

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The video comes months after Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday attached immovable property of proclaimed offender of Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan, in Panzalla Sopore, in May.

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{{^usCountry}} The proclaimed offender was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, alias Hyder, of Rohama Rafiabad, the police spokesperson said. “Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation HM and is currently operating from Pakistan,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proclaimed offender was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, alias Hyder, of Rohama Rafiabad, the police spokesperson said. “Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation HM and is currently operating from Pakistan,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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PM Modi on Op Sindoor in Australia

During his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mentioned Operation Sindoor at a community event in Australia and said that during the operation, the “demo” of India's defence capabilities was seen.

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He was at the diaspora event with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and said that the world his now witnessing the credibility of India's defence platforms.

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“The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world,” he said.

"Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?" the Prime Minister asked.

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