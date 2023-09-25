No impact on OCI application services from Canada: Official

Although India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals, applications for issuance of fresh Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards have not been impacted, an official said.

While there was confusion whether recent Canadian citizens who have surrendered their Indian passports and others of Indian origin could apply for a new OCI card, an Indian official said, “Suspension is only for visa services. OCI services not affected by the suspension.”

The suspension was put in place on Wednesday amid turmoil in the relationship between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons on Monday that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder of Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

The reason given by BLS International, which has the third-party contract to process applications in Canada, was it was “due to operational reasons” and visa services would remain suspended till further notice.

While the foreign ministry had said OCI services would not be impacted, it was unclear whether that applied to current OCI holders or to fresh applicants as well. “The question is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas, those who have other kind of documents like (Overseas Citizen of India cards) are free to travel to India,” ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday.

Bagchi had blamed the failure of Canadian authorities to act on the incitement of violence against Indian diplomats for the suspension of visa services. “That’s what’s making us stop temporarily the issuance of visas or providing visa services,” he added. The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice has called for a shutdown of Indian missions on Monday.

There will, however, be greater scrutiny of OCI applications, particularly in the context of some persons of Indian origin in Canada being involved in pro-Khalistan activities, the official said, declining to be named.

