No increasing trend in riots in country over years: Centre tells Lok Sabha

A total of 761 people have been convicted so far out of 8,565 arrested under several communal or religious riots between 2018 and 2020, the Union home ministry on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha. Responding to a series of questions, the ministry referred to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said there is no increasing trend visible every year in communal riots.

“Government of India monitors the internal security and law and order situation...Over the years, an increasing trend is not visible,” the Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said.

The questions were asked by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali. He asked if there is an increasing trend in the number of riots in the country. He also asked about the government initiatives to investigate the riots and provide relief to the victims.

The NCRB report noted that 8,358 people have been charge-sheeted within these years. There has been a significant increase in the arrests, charge sheets and convictions in Delhi over the years. In 2018, there have been zero cases of arrests, whereas, 11 people were arrested in 2019 followed by, 394 arrests in 2020. The most number of arrests were made in Bihar this year with a total of 487.

The ministry further said the government has given ₹3 lakh for incidents that occurred between April 1, 2008, and August 23, 2016, and ₹5 lakh for incidents occurred after August 23, 2016, to the affected family whose members either died or permanently incapacitated.