‘No, India not sitting on fence’: Jaishankar says Europe has to change mindset

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India's foreign policy is not sitting on the fence, just because its policy may not be agreeable to some other countries. "I am not sitting on the fence just because I don't agree with you. It means I am sitting on my ground," the foreign minister said taking part at GLOBESEC, talking about Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific. The statement came as the foreign minister was asked about New Delhi's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and whether India can afford to be sitting on the fence as an emerging world leader.

"This idea that I do a transaction that I come in one conflict because it will help in conflict 2- that's not how the world works. A lot of our problems in China have nothing to do with Ukraine, Russia. They are predated," Jaishankar said.

There are a lot of issues where Europe did not speak, the foreign minister said. "Europe has to get out of the mindset that Europe's problem is the world's problem but the world's problem is not Europe's problem," the foreign minister said adding, “Today linkages being made between China & India and what's happening in Ukraine. Common guys, China and India happened way before Ukraine. I do not see this as a clever argument.”

On being asked whether India buying Russian oil is not funding the ongoing war, Jaishankar said, "Look I don't want to sound argumentative. But then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia's gas coming to Europe not funding? Let's be a little even-handed."

