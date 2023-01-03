No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

Sagar Preet Hooda, special CP (law & order, zone 2) said," The victim’s friend Nidhi didn’t sustain any injury. She is the eyewitness and is co-operating with the police."“The investigation is still in the primary stage. Hope to conclude it soon”, he said before leaving the presser. The police official refused to answer whether it was an accident or not.Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had said that the woman was not alone on the scooty as there was a girl who had accompanied her. CCTV footage had shown the victim leaving a hotel in Rohini Sector 23 at 1:31 am on January 1 on her scooty with her friend. ALSO READ: Chased car for 45 minutes, could see body, says eyewitness

The cops have already seized the hotel's CCTV footage and the register to ascertain the sequence of events. Under fire over allegations of trying to bury the case, the Delhi Police has expedited the probe under special CP Shalini Singh and will submit the report to the ministry of home affairs as directed. All the five accused present in the car which hit the victim have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is a non-bailable offence. According to the police, the driver Deepak Khanna had picked up his friends after borrowing a car on New Year's Eve. All the five men had dinner at Haryana's Murthal, and have been suspected of consuming liquor too.

