‘No intent to topple’ Vijay's govt: DMK clarifies Stalin’s ‘3 months’ remarks on TVK's coalition regime in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday clarified its president MK Stalin's remarks about the TVK government, saying his comments that the C Jospeh Vijay-led administration might not last more than three months were not intended to suggest any attempt to topple it. The party added that former CM Stalin's remarks were taken out of context and twisted.

According to the DMK, Stalin's remarks were meant to convey concern over the government's performance rather than predict its imminent collapse.(X/@mkstalin)

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Senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu also said, "there was no ‘intent to dissolve or topple the government’ behind Stalin's comments," the party said in a statement on X.

‘Deteriorating situation led to remarks’, says DMK

The DMK explained that although Stalin had earlier said he would refrain from criticising the Vijay-led government for six months, the worsening situation in the state had made it impossible for the opposition to remain silent.

According to the DMK, Stalin's remarks were meant to convey concern over the government's performance rather than predict its imminent collapse.

The party further clarified that Stalin did not say the government "would collapse in three months," but rather that it was "heading towards a state where it may not even last three months."

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{{^usCountry}} "He had said, 'We will not criticise and speak about this government for up to six months.' However, seeing murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, petrol bomb incidents, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence occurring regularly, he questioned how the opposition could remain silent. In that context, he remarked that the government appeared to be moving towards a situation where its survival beyond three months itself seemed uncertain," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He had said, 'We will not criticise and speak about this government for up to six months.' However, seeing murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, petrol bomb incidents, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence occurring regularly, he questioned how the opposition could remain silent. In that context, he remarked that the government appeared to be moving towards a situation where its survival beyond three months itself seemed uncertain," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “However, news is being twisted and spread as though he said the government would collapse in three months.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, news is being twisted and spread as though he said the government would collapse in three months.” {{/usCountry}}

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Citing incidents of murder, robbery, sexual violence and drug trafficking, the DMK said that despite the government being only a month old, law and order concerns were being reported frequently.

"A new government has been in power in Tamil Nadu for one month. Yet, television channels and newspapers are filled with reports of murders, robberies, sexual violence and drug trafficking. In several such incidents, members of the ruling party, TVK, have allegedly been involved," the party said.

"A woman from the ruling party was allegedly subjected to sexual violence by members of her own party, and those accused have been arrested. However, no action has been taken against the ruling party MLA named by the woman. Instead, the government, which claims to represent clean politics, expelled the complainant from the party," it said.

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The DMK further claimed that many of those who voted for the ruling party were now expressing dissatisfaction on social media.

“They say the honeymoon period lasts 60 days. But those who voted for the current ruling party remained calm for only a week. On social media, people are expressing anger against the government,” DMK said.

"This is exactly what the leader pointed out in his speech. Not with any intention of changing or overthrowing the regime. The people themselves have already become disillusioned," it added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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