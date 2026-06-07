DMK's Stalin says Vijay's TVK government may not last even three months

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday questioned the stability of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, saying public discussions had already begun over whether it could survive even three months in office. Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)

Speaking at an event welcoming Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Paniyur Babu into the DMK, Stalin said the party had initially decided not to criticise the new government for six months after it assumed office.

"When this government came to power, we said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But even before that period has ended, developments have emerged that warrant discussion. People are already talking about it. The situation is such that many are wondering whether this government can last even three months, let alone five or six months," Stalin said.

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This is the second major criticism Stalin has made of TVK since Vijay became chief minister last month. Earlier in May, he had said that the party rode to power largely through social media platforms such as Instagram and lacked a strong organisational structure.

He said the DMK had begun preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections immediately after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by appointing booth-level agents, enrolling members through the "Ondrinaivom Vaa" campaign, conducting Youth Wing regional conferences, and assigning constituency in-charges.

"We carried out all this groundwork. Yet we could not come to power. They did not meet voters, appoint booth agents, or even counting agents in many places. Still, they won and formed the government," Stalin had said, in an apparent reference to TVK without naming the party.

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Paniyur Babu joins DMK Welcoming Paniyur Babu and his supporters into the DMK, Stalin praised the former legislator's performance in the assembly. "Over the last five years, I have closely observed Paniyur Babu in the Assembly. He would come quietly and leave quietly, but whenever he spoke, he raised constructive issues and strongly voiced the concerns of his constituency," Stalin said.

The DMK chief also commended the statement issued by Babu before joining the party, saying it explained his reasons for switching sides with dignity and without attacking anyone.

"I read his statement. There was not a single word in it that could hurt anyone. Paniyur Babu is a committed worker who stands firm by his principles," Stalin said.