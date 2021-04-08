No lockdown or curfew in Assam to control Covid-19, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that no lockdown or curfew would be imposed in the state to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Admitting that the second wave of the viral disease had hit India, the minister said tests for Covid-19 would be increased to around 100,000 daily. He added that the Assamese New Year, Rongali Bihu, which falls next week, will be celebrated.

“We have decided to increase testing to around 100,000 daily in the next few days. Due to this we are likely to see a rise in the number of positive cases,” said Sarma during a media interaction in Guwahati.

“There won’t be any lockdown or curfew in Assam. We will follow the strategy of testing-tracing-tracking to bring down the rate of infection. We are well prepared, so I request people not to panic, but ask them to be alert,” he added.

On Wednesday, Assam recorded 195 Covid-19 cases, the highest single day figure this year. Of these, Guwahati alone recorded 104 cases. At present, the state has 847 active Covid-19 cases.

“There’s a big difference between the Covid-19 surge last year and now as doctors and healthcare workers are vaccinated. I request all those above 45 to take Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccines are safe and we haven’t seen any notable side effect in the state,” said Sarma.

The minister added that Rongali Bihu, which witnesses large cultural events across the state, will be celebrated with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place on timings and Covid-19 protocols.

“Last year, we were unable to celebrate Bihu due to Covid-19. It affected lot of people associated with the celebrations. This year, we will hold the celebrations and some SOPs will be introduced,” he said.