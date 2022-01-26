No mention of conversion in FIR, dying declaration of Tamil Nadu girl

CHENNAI: The First Information Report (FIR) on a 17-year-old girl’s death by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district and her dying declaration make no mention of alleged forced conversion having allegedly pushed her to kill herself. The conversion angle came after a video of the girl was circulated on social media. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member P Muthuvel recorded the video that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cited as evidence of alleged forced conversion.

In her dying declaration before judicial magistrate 1 Thanjavur three days before her death on January 19, the girl, who studied at a Christian residential school in Thanjavur district, accused her hostel warden of corporal punishment. The warden allegedly hit her and scolded her. The girl was also allegedly refused leave including when she was sick and during the Christmas holidays and made to stay back to work. “She tortured me… She is the cause behind this,” the girl told the magistrate in her dying, a copy of which HT has accessed.

An assistant physician on duty recorded the “patient was conscious, oriented and in a fit state of mind throughout the recording of the dying declaration.”

A day after the declaration was recorded, Muthuvel recorded the 45-second video, which purportedly shows the girl saying the warden urged her parents to convert her to Christianity two years ago and promised to sponsor her education. “Could be,” the girl purportedly responds when the man recording the video asks her if the alleged harassment happened because she did not convert.

Muthuvel, who handed over his phone used to record the video to police on Tuesday for forensic analysis as per the Madras high court’s directions, was among three people arrested in February 2019 for assaulting two Christian preachers. A video of the assault showed the three forcefully applying ash to the priests in front of a Hindu deity and making them pledge they will not preach and carry out conversions.

On January 24, the high court, which is hearing a plea for a CB-CID probe into the matter, observed the girl’s parents have confirmed there was a conversion attempt.

Muthuvel claimed the girl’s parents asked him to record the video when he went to meet them on January 17.

The girl told the magistrate that she had pesticide on January 9 at the hostel but did not tell anyone about it and she was being treated for vomiting initially. She was taken home on January 10 and then rushed to a hospital on January 15, where she died four days later.

A police officer said Muthuvel waited for two days and released the video after the girl, who topped her class 10 exams scoring 489 out of 500, died. “The child’s uncle has friends in the VHP though he is not a member and that is how Muthuvel got involved,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The warden, 74, was arrested on January 18 on charges of harassing the girl. A preliminary police probe suggested the girl, whose mother is no more, did not have a supportive home environment either. Her father, a dairy farmer, lives with her stepmother. “...several people including the school students told us that she wanted to stay back in the hostel and not go home (even during holidays),” said the officer. “Since she was in the hostel most of the time, the warden, who is old and frail, would ask her to do some work. She was a bright student so was made to keep accounts too.”

Inspector general of police S Balakrishnan said the girl seems to have faced pressures. “We are investigating all the angles.”

