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'No moral right’: Who said what as resignations pour in after TMC's poll upset

The resignations of ex-bureaucrats, journalists and economists come at a time when a defiant Mamata continues to accuse the BJP of polling rigging.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 07:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Two days have passed since Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faced poll drubbing in Bengal Assembly elections. However, the drama, which started even before the elections started, continues.

Traffic passes along a street leading towards the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), a day after her party failed to secure a majority in the West Bengal state legislative assembly election in Kolkata.(REUTERS)

A defiant Mamata refused to step down from her post as Bengal chief minister, a required move before the new government takes oath. Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's security was slashed on Wednesday.

Track updates on Bengal political developments

She continues to allege that the polls were rigged even as the BJP is preparing to form its first-ever government in Bengal, the oath ceremony for which will likely take place on May 9 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

"On Tuesday, I sent my resignation to the state’s chief secretary,” said Alapan Bandyopadhyay who was in news in 2021 for missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas. the Centre issued an order to recall him and Mamata intervened and appointed him as chief adviser. He chose to retire on May 31 than avail Mamata government's extension.

BJP activists smear colours on each other as they celebrate the party's win in the West Bengal Assembly elections. (PTI)

Bengal's advocate general Kishore Datta also submitted his resignation to govenror RN Ravi. Datta had been serving as advocate general since December 2023 and had earlier held the post from 2017 to 2021. “I have sent my resignation to the Governor on Tuesday,” Datta told HT.

TMC refuses to comment on resignations

The TMC has refused to comment on the resignation spree following party's massive poll debacle. “I don’t have any comments on this,” TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

“Not all are shameless like her and so they have resigned. Mamata lost the election. The people of West Bengal have abandoned her. She has lost from her own turf. But still she hasn’t resigned,” said Rahul Sinha, a senior state BJP leader.

 
mamata banerjee west bengal elections tmc bjp narendra modi
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