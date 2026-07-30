No Naxal-affected district in the country: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

There is no Naxal affected district in the country and after nearly six decades of violence, the country became free from Left Wing Extremism which was once considered one of the biggest threats to the internal security of this country, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday in a reply to a Parliament question in the Rajya Sabha.

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“At present, no district is categorised as LWE affected. The number of Naxal-affected districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April-2018, 70 in July-2021, 38 in April 2024, 08 in December, 2025 and to zero in March/April 2026. Presently, 37 districts are categorized as Legacy & Thrust districts, which are no more LWE affected, but continued support in respect of security and development measures is required for some more time to consolidate the position. One district has been kept under the category of District of Concern where LWE violent activities have been totally contained and their organisational structure has been completely dismantled,” Rai said.

The lone district of concern, according to home ministry records, is Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum. People aware of the matter said that this too will soon be removed as from the list because top Naxal leader, Misir Besra, who operated from the jungles in this district was caught in a joint operation by security forces on Tuesday night. Following the arrest of Besra(65), a central committee and politburo member of the CPI(Maoist), there is no active CC/Politburo member of the proscribed Maoist party anywhere.

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{{^usCountry}} At its peak, the CPI(Maoist) had over 40 CC members. Even as the central forces arrested, killed, or secured the surrender of the remaining 21 active CC members in the last 2 years, Besra had refused to surrender. Besra’s continued presence somewhere in the Saranda jungle within West Singhbhum district was the reason why the government had tagged it a district of concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its peak, the CPI(Maoist) had over 40 CC members. Even as the central forces arrested, killed, or secured the surrender of the remaining 21 active CC members in the last 2 years, Besra had refused to surrender. Besra’s continued presence somewhere in the Saranda jungle within West Singhbhum district was the reason why the government had tagged it a district of concern. {{/usCountry}}

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Most other districts once considered Maoist strongholds — including those in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar zone, where Maoists effectively ran a parallel administration — have been removed from the list following an unprecedented wave of surrenders and killings of senior Maoist leaders. Even Bastar’s hotspots, such as Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur, are no longer tagged as districts of concern.

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In response to a specific question on status of Naxal violence in the country, Rai, said,” After nearly six decades of violence, the country became free from LWE, which was once considered one of the biggest threats to the Internal security of this country. This has been achieved with resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE 2015 and the coordinated efforts of Centre and State governments.”

Rai said that although these districts are now free from LWE, security surveillance and developmental interventions will be continued for some more time so as to preclude any possibility of their relapse. The minister also said that following the eradication of LWE, one third of camps of security forces in LWE-free areas are being converted into Jan Suvidha Kendras.

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“These Kendras will provide a range of services, including livelihood promotion, skill development, access to government schemes, digital services, healthcare, and cultural and sports facilities to local communities. The first Jan Suvidha Kendra has been established at Netanar, Jagdalpur Chhattisgarh, as the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera Kendra,” he said.

According to data shared by minister, from a high of 486 violence by Maoists in 2021, which led to 107 civilian deaths and 32 of security forces, the number of cases this year(July 21) was 33 cases of violence, 6 civilian deaths and 5 of security forces.

According to the ministry, the MHA has also conducted a survey in Chhattisgarh’s seven erstwhile LWE affected districts to assess the extent of saturation of various government welfare schemes, developmental initiatives and the potential for livelihood generation through an independent agency.

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“The survey has collated details of education levels, health indicators, and the availability of basic services such as primary schools, anganwadi centres, and secondary health facilities etc. This is helping the Union Home Ministry and the State Government in fulfilling the objective of bridging the developmental gaps and ensuring livelihood,” the minister said adding that to engage youth and local communities in a constructive manner, government is implanting the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP), under which tribal youth from erstwhile LWE-affected areas are taken on week-long exposure visits to different parts of the country.