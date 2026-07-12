'No need to display religion': Ex-BJP leader Annamalai on being a 'true Hindu' in fiery speech

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said there was “no need to display highlight and display religion every time,” while speaking about being a “true Hindu” in an address in Pollachi.

Annamalai was addressing the maiden anti-drug conference of his foundation, 'We the Leaders'. (PTI)

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Annamalai, in his speech during his foundation's first anti-drug conference, said he is a proud nationalist and Indian, and a Hindu, but added that he “locks up” his caste and religion inside his house when he steps out, PTI news agency reported.

He further said a “true Hindu” treats everyone equally and does not talk in a manner which portrays one as high, and another as low. “He will say all must go together in a straight line,” Annamalai said. The conference for ‘We the Leaders’, Annamalai's foundation, was organised as part of the ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign, and was titled the ‘Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference’.

This is the first major conference organised by ‘We the Leaders’ after Annamalai launched the organisation. He exited the Bharatiya Janata Party last month and announced his plans to launch his own political party. Following his resignation, Annamalai had announced a new political movement which would later evolve into a party that would contest the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, due in five years.

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{{^usCountry}} He reiterated this in his address in Pollachi, saying ‘We the Leaders’ was set to transform into a political party. Annamalai said the transition would take place at an appropriate time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He reiterated this in his address in Pollachi, saying ‘We the Leaders’ was set to transform into a political party. Annamalai said the transition would take place at an appropriate time. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Young people will bring regime change in 2031’

In his address on Sunday, Annamalai said those below the age of 39 had played a significant role in bringing regime change in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which saw actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK winning its first ever Assembly poll.

Annamalai said that in the 2031 Assembly elections too, young people would bring about a “very big regime change”, according to PTI. During the address in Pollachi, he said he had not invited anyone to join the ‘We the Leaders’ movement.

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“I am one among you in 'We The Leaders.' We should plan to plant 50 lakh trees over the next six months,” he said, according to ANI news agency. Regarding the movement, Annamalai said there were 17 per cent women associated with it. “14% of them are from 18-25 years. 54% persons are below the age of 35. There will be a big change in 2031 elections. Gen Z had made a change in 2026 election, they will make another change in 2031 also,” he said.