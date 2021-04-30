No need to panic, says L-G Sinha amid vaccine shortage in J&K

Jammu & Kashmir’s lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday urged people not to panic over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and the closure of inoculation centres. In a tweet, he said they were equipped to deal with the emerging situation and over 10 million doses have been ordered for vaccination of people in the 18-45 age group.

Chairing a meeting with the office-bearers and volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) virtually, Sinha acknowledged lauded the volunteers for their selflessness and dedicated service towards the public.

He called upon them to renew their commitment and determination in complementing the administration’s efforts to speed up the vaccination drive and tackle the challenges of the pandemic.

“With collaborative efforts, we can contribute and play our part in helping those affected,” Sinha said.

“The availability of oxygen is more than double the requirement. We have 54,500 cubic metres of oxygen against the present consumption of 25,000 cubic metres. Besides, 15,000 cubic metres more will be added in the coming days,” the Lt Governor said.

A day ago, Sinha held a press conference where officials said they have increased the bed capacity while sufficient ventilators were also available. Many have complained about the closure of vaccination centres and a shortage of vaccines.

Officials said over 2 million people have been inoculated so far in Jammu & Kashmir. (With PTI inputs)