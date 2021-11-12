Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No new Covid variant detected in Bengaluru, says health secretary

Updated on Nov 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru

Karnataka health secretary D. Randeep said on Thursday that no new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Bengaluru.

“No new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Bengaluru recently. The rise in the number of deaths in the could be due to late reporting of deaths by some hospitals,” Randeep said.

Karnataka has reported 286 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,991,142 and toll to 38,138, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 289 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,958.

Out of 286 cases reported on Thursday, 169 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 171 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,017.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.25 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.44 per cent.

Out of 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban; and one each from Kodagu, Koppala, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 169, Hassan 23,Dakshina Kannada 17, Uttara Kannada 16, Tumakuru 12, Mysuru 11, followed by others.

Cumulatively a total of 50.18 million samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 111,190 were tested on Thursday alone.

