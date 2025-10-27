‘No one can compete with us’: Tej Pratap Yadav confident ahead of Bihar assembly polls

Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav exudes confidence, saying he is receiving support from the people of Mahua. He also affirmed that no one can compete with the party. On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. (PTI)

"You all should come to Mahua and see if I am getting support or not. No one can compete with us. No one can stand in front of the blackboard...An atmosphere of targeting the Muslims should not be created," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Meanwhile, on Friday, JJD chief Yadav said that the voters will determine the outcome of the Bihar assembly polls on November 6 and November 11 and said that time will decide which party will be voted to power after the announcement of results on November 14.

He also clarified that his party's agenda is to work for the people of the State.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements at a rally in Bihar, Yadav told reporters, "Everything depends on the mood of the voters. Only time will tell what happens... What should I do (if Tejashwi Yadav has been announced as the CM face)... I face no challenge in Mahua... I dont consider anyone as my enemy... Our agenda is to only work for Bihar..."

Earlier, Yadav filed his nomination for the Mahua assembly constituency on Thursday, accompanied by a roadshow in which he carried a photograph of his grandmother.

Speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap said, "I have moved ahead with the blessings of my grandmother and my parents. On this auspicious occasion, as I am required to file my nomination, I have brought my grandmother with me. She lives on in our hearts... People of Mahua will support whoever works for them. I worked to make Mahua a district and also give employment opportunities to the youth."

On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The vote count will take place on November 14.

The upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), as well as the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.

However, JJD is not the only new player in the Bihar electoral battle, as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked a claim to all 243 seats in the state.