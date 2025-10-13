Edit Profile
    Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar election from Mahua, announces party's first list of 22 candidates

    The Janshakti Janta Dal's list of 22 candidates includes party's nominees for prominent seats, including Patna, Bhojpur, Gopalganj and Samastipur.

    Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 8:37 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Tej Pratap Yadav, former RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced a list of 22 candidates for Bihar assembly elections.

    RJD's expelled leader Tej Pratap Yadav, during a press conference as he announces an alliance with the Vikas Vanchit Insan Party (VVIP), in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)
    RJD's expelled leader Tej Pratap Yadav, during a press conference as he announces an alliance with the Vikas Vanchit Insan Party (VVIP), in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

    Tej Pratap Yadav, who has launched Janshakti Janta Dal, will be contesting elections from Mahua seat in Vaishali district of Bihar. The former RJD leader had represented the Mahua seat till 2020 when the party shifted him to Hasanpur.

    The list of 22 candidates includes party's nominees for prominent seats, including Patna, Bhojpur, Gopalganj and Samastipur.

    Also Read: Jailed activist Sharjeel Imam to contest Bihar election from Bahadurganj, files interim bail plea

    Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

    "Our national president, Tej Pratap Yadav, will contest the assembly elections from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district," JJD state chief Madan Yadav said while releasing the candidates's list.

    The list included Sanjay Yadav from Madhepura, Taurif Rahman from Narkatiaganj, Dharmendra from Barauli, and Braj Bihari Bhatt from Kuchaikot.

    The party also named Vikas Kumar Kavi from Bathnaha, Madan Yadav from Barhara, Dr Gajraj Yadav from Bakhtiyarpur, Arjun Kumar from Phulwari and Neeraj Rai from Jagdishpur.

    It also included Nitinanand Kumar Soni from Sherghati, Prem Kumar from Imamganj, Amit Kumar Jha from Benipatti, Shashank Yadav from Maner.

    Yadav, a former minister in the state government, floated his party after his father expelled him from the RJD over ‘disciplinary activity’ in May this year.

    He was expelled from Lalu's party for six years after he "confessed" on social media of being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka. He, however, deleted the social media post and claimed his account was "hacked".

