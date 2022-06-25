No online objections to Bengaluru delimitation

Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday said that all objections to the draft delimitation of the wards in India’s technology capital will have to be done in person as there is no provision to submit any contentions online.

“There is no option to give objections online and it has to be submitted to the specified office. Note that it has to be done in person,” Girinath said, indicating the possibility of sending objections by post.

The statements come a day after the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government approved the draft delimitation of Bengaluru city corporation from 198 wards to 243, redrawing and carving out new wards to accommodate the rapidly growing city and its fast-increasing population.

To be sure, there are just 15 days for sending the objections after which the government will review any contentions before the final notification.

Girinath also said that the wards were redrawn based on the 2011 census and may not have captured the entire growth of the city whose population has grown many fold since the 2011 as it attracts people from all across the state, country and abroad as its thriving technology, startup and aerospace, among other sectors, offer a wide range of employment opportunities.

“Bengaluru City has been developing very fast and has registered a population growth of more than 44% during the decade from 2001 to 2011. Due to this, the 198 wards of BBMP have uneven population. Considering the population growth, the Government of Karnataka has increased the number of wards in BBMP from 198 to 243,” the BBMP said in its new website on delimitation.

There are some wards which will fall under two separate assembly constituencies, he added.

Bengaluru’s population in the central parts has largely remained stagnant but mushrooming apartments and housing on the outskirts has seen population balloon in these places, necessitating the delimitation exercise to provide equitable resources to all wards.

Local political leaders said that there are some wards with population in excess of 150,000 while a few others have less than 30,000, which makes the bigger ones harder to manage as it involves a larger area and limited funds while the smaller ones will be flush with funds.

