india news

No painkiller recommended for children vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that certain immunisation centres are recommending three paracetamol tablets of 500 mg for children vaccinated with Covaxin.
India opened up vaccination with Covaxin for children aged 15-18 after the company received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).(AP)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that no painkillers are recommended for children after being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with Covaxin. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that certain immunisation centres are recommending three paracetamol tablets of 500 mg for children vaccinated with Covaxin.

“We have received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

India opened up vaccination with Covaxin for children aged 15-18 after the company received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Covaxin is currently the only Covid-19 vaccine to receive a nod from India’s drug regulator for vaccination among 15 to 18-years-old children.

‘Major safety concerns’: ICMR chief's advice for using Molnupiravir

Bharat Biotech said that between 10-20 per cent of 30,000 individuals who participated in the clinical trials reported side effects. It added that most of the side effects were mild and disappeared within 1-2 days and do not require medication.

RELATED STORIES

“Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician. Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin,” the company said.

Meanwhile, India achieved one crore vaccination milestone for people between the 15-18 age group against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. The milestone was achieved on the third day of the vaccination drive for children, which opened up on January 3.

“Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination,” the health minister wrote on Twitter.

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Topics
bharat biotech covaxin
