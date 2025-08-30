'No permanent friends or enemies': Rajnath Singh's big statement amid Trump tariff tensions

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored India’s push for "aatmanirbharta" or self-reliance in defence, declaring that “there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(@HQ_IDS_India X)

Rajnath Singh's statement at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025 comes against the backdrop of tariff tensions with the United States and the thaw in India-China relations.

India's defence minister also noted the significant strides made in indigenisation, including the commissioning of two locally designed Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, including INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.

“In the light of self-reliance, the nation is now making all warships domestically. The navy has pledged not to buy warships from any other country but to make them in India and nowhere else,” Rajnath Singh said.

He also announced that the Sudarshan Chakra, India’s indigenously built defence system, would soon become a reality.

Here are top 5 takeaways from Rajnath Singh's address: