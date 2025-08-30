'No permanent friends or enemies': Rajnath Singh's big statement amid Trump tariff tensions
Rajnath Singh stressed India's commitment to self-reliance in defence, noting the commissioning of two indigenous stealth frigates.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored India’s push for "aatmanirbharta" or self-reliance in defence, declaring that “there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests".
Rajnath Singh's statement at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025 comes against the backdrop of tariff tensions with the United States and the thaw in India-China relations.
India's defence minister also noted the significant strides made in indigenisation, including the commissioning of two locally designed Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, including INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.
“In the light of self-reliance, the nation is now making all warships domestically. The navy has pledged not to buy warships from any other country but to make them in India and nowhere else,” Rajnath Singh said.
He also announced that the Sudarshan Chakra, India’s indigenously built defence system, would soon become a reality.
Here are top 5 takeaways from Rajnath Singh's address:
- ‘No permanent friends or enemies’: Rajnath Singh said “there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests", framing India’s foreign and defence policy.
“Globally, there is a war-like situation for trade right now,” Singh said, referring to the 50 per cent levy on Indian imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
He noted that developed nations were turning increasingly protectionist, but added that India would not compromise on its national interests. “India does not consider anybody its enemy,” he said, “but will not compromise the interests of its people.”
Singh's statement comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for China to attend the SCO summit after wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan.
- 'Aatmanirbharta as a necessity': Rajnath Singh reiterated that “self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity” amid unstable geopolitics.
"Today's shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option for us. In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he said.
- Sudarshan Chakra: India will manufacture all future warships domestically, and the Sudarshan Chakra defence system is set to be unveiled soon, the minister said.
- Operation Sindoor showcased indigenous strength: Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Singh said the success of India’s precision strikes after the Pahalgam terror attack highlighted the effectiveness of indigenous defence systems.
- Increase in India's defence exports: Singh further said India’s defence exports jumped from under ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore today, marking the country’s shift from importer to emerging exporter.