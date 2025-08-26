INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri commissioned in Visakhapatnam, Rajnath Singh says ‘no future ship will be built abroad’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commissioned two advanced stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri -- at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, describing it a major step towards India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigate Udaygiri (F35) ahead of its commissioning in Visakhapatnam. (Defence PRO )

The two warships, part of the Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art Project 17A, mark the first time that frontline surface combatants built at two different shipyards have been commissioned simultaneously.

INS Udaygiri has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, while INS Himgiri has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.

Both vessels are follow-on ships of the Shivalik-class frigates, equipped with enhanced stealth features, upgraded weapon and sensor systems, and designed to undertake the full spectrum of maritime operations in blue-water conditions.

Rajnath Singh said the commissioning underscored the growing strategic role of India’s eastern seaboard and reflected the Indian Navy’s expanding capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. “The Indian Navy not only guards our coastal areas, but also ensures peace and prosperity in the entire Indian Ocean region,” he said.

Reiterating India’s commitment to self-reliance, the defence minister described the induction of the two frigates as a “dream come true” for Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is proof of our vision and commitment towards building a strong and self-reliant India,” he said.

He also emphasised that India will no longer depend on foreign shipbuilding for its Navy. “INS Tamal was the last foreign order for the Indian Navy. We have decided that no future ship for the Indian Navy will be built abroad; we will build our ships in India. This is a very decisive step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” Singh said, adding, “The Indian Navy has completed a century with the commissioning of these warships.”

Singh also underlined India’s defensive posture. “India never believes in exhibiting strength. We have never attacked any country first. But when our security is threatened, we know how to give an appropriate response,” the defence minister said.