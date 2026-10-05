‘No permission taken’: Mumbai police files FIR against organisers of Thackerays' ‘Garjana Morcha’ march

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday demanded the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using power to pursue political vendettas.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (HT photo)

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The two leaders were addressing the ‘Virat Garjana Morcha’ rally in south Mumbai, along with other opposition leaders, against the alleged irregularities in SIR and to press the demand for the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Also read: Thackeray cousins’ ‘Garjana Morcha’ demands scrapping of SIR, return to ballot papers

Scarp SIR, return to ballot papers

Apart from seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Raj Thackeray, who addressed the rally first, also demanded the scrapping the SIR and a return to holding elections with ballot papers. “Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled,” he said. “There should be only ballot paper voting.”

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{{^usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said that Sunday’s gathering was not part of any particular political party’s agenda, but a fight to protect the nation, democracy and the Constitution. “Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said that Sunday’s gathering was not part of any particular political party’s agenda, but a fight to protect the nation, democracy and the Constitution. “Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Thackeray brothers protest: Uddhav, Raj target CEC; Sharad Pawar extends support, Shiv Sena calls it ‘gimmick’

Opposition leaders call for unity to protect democracy

Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat said, “We have a historical responsibility to save democracy and the Constitution. Let us unite for it.”

Hitting out at the opposition leaders, Maharashtra cultural affairs minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar mocked the joint protest, calling it a ‘kolhekui morcha’ (march of foxes).

Mumbai Police files FIR

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against the organisers of the protest march, saying it was taken out without the requisite permission.

“An offence has been registered at the Azad Maidan police station against the organisers for conducting today’s morcha without requisite permission,” DCP Manish Kalwaniya said.