No petrol without helmet from Aug 1 in Indore, legal action warned

Beginning August 1, two-wheeler riders without helmets will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Indore district, a move aimed at curbing violation of traffic rules, officials said. Two-wheeler riders without helmets will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Indore.(AFP/File)

An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

The order followed directions issued by the chairman of the Road Safety Committee of the Supreme Court and former judge Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre at a meeting held on Tuesday.

No helmets, no petrol

Justice Sapre (retired) instructed that a campaign should be launched in Indore to ensure two-wheeler riders wear helmets and passengers fasten seat belts in cars.

"In view of these instructions, we have issued a restrictive order stating that from August 1, two-wheeler drivers without helmets will not be given petrol at fuel pumps in the district," Indore district magistrate Ashish Singh told reporters.

Violation of the order will attract legal action

The violation of the order, issued under section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, will attract legal action against the concerned petrol pump, which includes imprisonment up to one year or a fine up to ₹5,000 or both.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently expressed its displeasure over the blatant violation of traffic rules on the streets of Indore, stressing the need to take strict steps.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Pradeep Sharma stated that 32 lakh vehicles, including about 16 lakh two-wheelers, were registered under various categories in Indore district since 1950.

He said that approximately 21 lakh vehicles are currently running on roads in Indore district.