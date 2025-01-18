‘No plan to challenge verdict’: Sanjay Roy's sister on RG Kar case conviction

The elder sister of Sanjay Roy, on Saturday stated that the family had no intentions to challenge the guilty verdict issued by a Kolkata court in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Sanjay Roy was declared guilty by the Sealdah court on Saturday in the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital(Saikat Paul)

Roy's sister, who did not wish to reveal her identity, spoke to reporters in the Bhawanipore area and said she had not visited the Sealdah court where her brother was convicted of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

"Please leave me alone. We are shattered," she said when reporters asked her if she thought her brother was guilty.

Sanjay Roy, who is a civic volunteer, was held guilty by the Sealdah court on Saturday under Sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, death and murder.

He was arrested on August 10, 2024, in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor who was found dead in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

"If he has committed any crime, he should get proper punishment. We don't have any plan to challenge the order on our part. I am living in my in-laws house. I haven't had any contact with my family since my marriage in 2007 while my mother is not well," she added.

‘He was a normal boy’ says sister

Sanjay Roy's sister said that her brother had been a normal boy in his childhood days. She said that though he had turned to alcohol in adulthood, she had not heard about him misbehaving with women before this incident came to light.

"Of course as we did not have regular contact with him in the past few years and he used to live in a separate locality I don't have any fair idea about his associations and whether he was involved in any criminal offence," she said.

Sanjay Roy's mother declined to comment and asked the media to leave her alone.

One of the family's neighbours, Umesh Mahato, told PTI, “If he is convicted of the heinous crime he should be punished. But if others are involved in the case, they should not be allowed to go scot-free.”