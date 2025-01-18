'Falsely implicated, IPS...': What Sanjay Roy told court after RG Kar rape-murder conviction

Sanjay Roy convicted: After being convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, former civil volunteer Sanjay Roy told the Sealdah court that he was falsely implicated in the case. RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy(ANI file photo)

Sanjay Roy, who was caught on CCTV camera loitering near the seminar hall of the hospital where the doctor had been found murdered, claimed on Saturday that the culprits of the crime were not prosecuted.

"I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court told the convict that he would be allowed to speak on Monday, when it will announce the quantum of his sentence.

"The accused will be heard on Monday. Now he is being sent to judicial custody. His punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear the case," the judge said.

The judgement was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year.

Sanjay Roy was held guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishment for murder.

Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.

The victim's parents thanked the judge for the guilty verdict and said the court honoured the trust they had reposed, reported PTI.

What's the case about?

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata police, was arrested the next day.

Investigators alleged that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy.