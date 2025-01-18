RG Kar rape case verdict live: Judgment by Kolkata court today, victim's kin say probe 'half done'

Jan 18, 2025 9:27 AM IST

A day before Kolkata court's verdict in the case, the parents of the victim of the alleged RG Kar Medical rape and murder case said that the investigation is half-done as others involved in the crime are roaming free.

Her parents said they will continue to fight until justice is delivered to their daughter whose body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9 last year, sparking nationwide outrage and prolonged protests.

"Sanjay (Roy) is guilty, and tomorrow's verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught? I can see them roaming freely. I have seen them loitering in the hospital. So, the investigation is half-done," mother of the victim told news agency PTI.

The mother also stated that biological evidence proved Roy guilty, but she believed that the administration has been shielding several others involved in the crime.

“All the evidence were either lost or erased. A large number of people were present when (the then) Police Commissioner Vineet Goel visited the crime scene. It was looking like a fish market. Those seen at the crime scene must be punished," she alleged.