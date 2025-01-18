RG Kar rape case verdict live: Judgment by Kolkata court today, victim's kin say probe 'half done'
RG Kar rape case verdict live: A court in West Bengal's Kolkata is expected to deliver the first verdict in the case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The case pertains to a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was found dead in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. The trainee doctor was allegedly killed after being raped....Read More
RG Kar rape case verdict | Key points
- A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on August 10 by the cops, who identified the accused through a Bluetooth earphone set that was found near the victim's body. Sanjay Roy was seen in CCTV camera footage entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.
- The alleged crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and across the country, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security arrangements in state-run hospitals.
- The judgment in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case will be delivered by additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das, 57 days after the trial commenced. The in-camera trial commenced on November 12, and 50 witnesses were examined. The hearing in the case concluded on January 9.
RG Kar rape case verdict live: CBI seeks capital punishment for accused
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case after it was handed over to the agency by the Calcutta High Court, has sought capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the RG Kar Medical college rape and murder.
The CBI has said in the court Roy was the sole perpetrator of the crime.
RG Kar rape case verdict live: Who is the accused?
RG Kar rape case verdict live: Victim's kin say probe 'half done'
A day before Kolkata court's verdict in the case, the parents of the victim of the alleged RG Kar Medical rape and murder case said that the investigation is half-done as others involved in the crime are roaming free.
Her parents said they will continue to fight until justice is delivered to their daughter whose body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9 last year, sparking nationwide outrage and prolonged protests.
"Sanjay (Roy) is guilty, and tomorrow's verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught? I can see them roaming freely. I have seen them loitering in the hospital. So, the investigation is half-done," mother of the victim told news agency PTI.
The mother also stated that biological evidence proved Roy guilty, but she believed that the administration has been shielding several others involved in the crime.
“All the evidence were either lost or erased. A large number of people were present when (the then) Police Commissioner Vineet Goel visited the crime scene. It was looking like a fish market. Those seen at the crime scene must be punished," she alleged.
RG Kar rape case verdict live: What is the case?
RG Kar rape case verdict live: Judgment by Kolkata court today
