‘Sanjay Roy was not alone’: RG Kar victim’s mother reacts to court's verdict

Reacting to the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, the mother of the deceased doctor on Saturday said they were still waiting for other criminals to be arrested and punished. She further said that Roy had accomplices. Social activists shout slogans near the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court in Kolkata on January 18, 2025.(AFP)

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, others haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother told PTI after the judgment.

Noting that the case was yet to be completed, the mother also said that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice till the last day of their lives.

"The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day... Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she said.

RG case verdict

A Sealdah court on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy "guilty" of rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year. The court will declare the quantum of his punishment on January 20.

Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder.

Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.

After being convicted, Sanjay Roy, a former civil volunteer, told the court that he was falsely implicated in the case.

"I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.