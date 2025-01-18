RG Kar trainee doctor's father breaks down after Kolkata court's verdict on Sanjay Roy

In an emotional scene at the Sealdah court on Saturday, the father of the victim in the Kolkata rape and murder case reportedly broke down in tears as Sanjay Roy, the main accused, was found guilty. The verdict comes more than five months after the horrifying incident, which left the entire nation in shock. West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) protest against alleged slow investigation process of CBI in the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.(Hindustan Times File)

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was convicted of rape under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and murder under Sections 66 and 103(1). The victim, a 31-year-old doctor, was found partially clothed and lifeless on the third floor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year. Sanjay Roy was arrested the very next day.

As the additional district and sessions judge, Anirban Das, delivered the verdict, the victim’s father, overwhelmed with emotion, thanked the judge for upholding his faith in the justice system. The sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

Sanjay Roy appealed to the judge that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

"I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated," he told the court, news agency ANI reported

"I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I had committed the crime, my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," accused Sanjay Roy added.

However, Justice Das said the accused will be next heard on Monday.

"You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. Then will announce the punishment," he said.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta high court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier on Saturday, the father of the deceased doctor said whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court.

“The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the (Calcutta) high court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI,” ANI quoted the victim's father as saying.

He asserted that the family would continue to knock on the court's door until they received justice in the case.

"Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

"In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)