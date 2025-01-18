Kolkata RG Kar verdict today: Trainee doctor's father ‘not satisfied’ with probe, says ‘CBI has done nothing’

Kolkata RG Kar verdict today: The father of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had done nothing in the matter, news agency ANI reported. A man pushes a wheelchair-bound patient in front of posters and installations displayed to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor at the protest site inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the eve of the court's verdict. (AFP)

The comments from the victim's father on Saturday come hours before the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is expected to announce the verdict of RG Kar's rape-murder case.

The father, however, said whatever punishment is appropriate would be decided by the court.

“The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the (Calcutta) high court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI,” ANI quoted the victim's father as saying.

He asserted that the family would continue to knock on the court's door until they received justice in the case.

"Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

"In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court," he added.

Father will write to PM Modi

Seeking justice, the father also mentioned that they have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and Amit Shah but have not received any response from any of them.

What is the RG Kar rape-murder case?

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named RG Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta high court, ANI reported

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh.

The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced on November 12.

The hearing in Sanjay Roy's trial was concluded on January 9, during which 50 witnesses were examined. The parents of the deceased doctor have claimed that other persons were involved in the crime and expected that they would also be arrested and tried before the court.

The victim's parents have also filed an application before the court seeking further investigation into the case.

(With inputs from ANI)