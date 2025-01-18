Kolkata: First verdict in RG Kar rape and murder case expected today, CBI seeks death penalty for accused

Sealdah court in West Bengal's Kolkata is expected to deliver its verdict on Saturday, January 18, in the case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, an incident which sparked massive protests by doctors across the country and others. People walk past posters and installations displayed to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor at the protest site inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on January 17, 2025, on the eve of the court's verdict.(AFP)

The judgement will be delivered by additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das, 57 days after the trial commenced. The in-camera trial commenced on November 12, and 50 witnesses were examined. The hearing in the case concluded on January 9.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police, is the main accused in the case. The Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy on August 10, a day after the trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A Bluetooth earphone found near the victim's body had led police to arrest Sanjay Roy, who was seen in CCTV camera footage entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.

Also read | RG Kar Hospital rape case: Parents of victim move Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe

RG Kar Hospital rape case probe

The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), passing strong remarks against the police and the state government for its approach in handling the immediate aftermath of the crime. The central agency has sought the death penalty for the main accused.

The CBI also arrested former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh and Tala police station officer Abhijeet Mondal for alleged attempts to destroy evidence in the case. Ghosh is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over financial irregularities during his tenure, based on a case registered by the CBI. Ghosh and Mondal were released on bail after the agency failed to register a chargesheet against them before 90 days.

The alleged crime led to nationwide protests, which raised questions regarding the safety of medical professionals on duty and demanded a national law to ensure their safety and security. The protests also led to a prolonged deadlock between the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and the protesting doctors across the state.

Also read | Kolkata doctors meet chief secretary, demand speedy probe by CBI

Civil society members held candlelight marches, “Reclaim the Night,” across the streets of Kolkata, demanding justice for the victims. Kolkata's archrival clubs—East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting—also took to the metropolis's streets.

Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), an umbrella body of several doctors associations, has expressed displeasure over the pace of the investigation.

The victim's parents have maintained that other accused were also involved in the crime and moved the Calcutta high court, citing a lack of confidence in the CBI probe.

"We will get a good judgement after the court looks at and considers everything...The DNA report also established the presence of others (other accused). We are moving courts; one matter is subjudice before the high court, and another has come before the Supreme Court; it has been listed,” PTI quoted the father as saying.

The Supreme Court, which suo motu took up the matter concerning the rape and murder at R G Kar hospital, had formed a National Task Force (NTF) to suggest a protocol for the safety of doctors and other medical professionals on duty across the country. The NTF filed a report before the apex court in November last year.