RG Kar verdict: Who is Sanjay Roy? What was he accused of?

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was held guilty on Saturday by the Sealdah court in Kolkata for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on August 9, 2024, at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was held guilty for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor(Saikat Paul)

Roy was convicted under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which are concerned with punishments for rape, causing death and murder. Under section 103(1) Roy could face a sentence of life in prison or death as well.

The court will sentence Roy on Monday at 12:30 pm, reported PTI.

Who is Sanjay Roy?

On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The woman's autopsy revealed several internal and external injuries.

Sanjay Roy worked as a volunteer for the Kolkata police and was arrested on August 10, a day after the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. He was seen on CCTV footage entering the seminar room at 4.03 am on August 9.

After he was arrested, his former mother-in-law in an interview with ANI, alleged that Roy used to beat his ex-wife and that a police complaint had been filed against him for the same.

"Sanjay was not a good person. Hang him or do whatever you want with him," she had said.

A CBI official stated after that based on a psychoanalytic profiling of Roy, he was a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”.

He stated that Roy had an "animal-like instinct" and showed no sense of guilt about the murder.

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," the CBI official told PTI.

Roy has repeatedly stated that he is innocent and that he was being framed to shield the actual culprits.

After his guilty verdict was announced in court on Saturday, he stated as quoted by ANI, “I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved.”

The RG Kar rape-murder case sparked outrage across the nation and led to months of protests by doctors, nurses and students demanding justice for the victim and better security for doctors.