RG Kar verdict: Sanjay Roy found guilty by Kolkata's Sealdah court for brutal rape-murder of trainee doctor

RG Kar rape-murder case verdict: Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, was convicted on Saturday of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, in a speedy trial of a crime that sparked national outrage over the lack of safety for women. Sanjay Roy, accused in Kolkata rape-murder case

The verdict was delivered by Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, 57 days after the in-camera trial commenced on November 12.

Sanjay Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder. Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.

At the time of the verdict, Sanjay Roy claimed in court that he was framed. The judge, however, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced.

The medic’s parents thanked the judge for the guilty verdict and said the court honoured the trust they had reposed in it.

The trainee doctor's body was found in a classroom at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting doctors to stay off work for weeks to demand justice for her and better security at public hospitals.

Sanjay Roy, arrested for the crime, said in November that he was "completely innocent" and was being framed.

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day. Investigators alleged that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy.

The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.

By Saturday morning, an air of quiet tension had descended over the usually chaotic court complex. Groups of lawyers gathered in hushed discussions, their words laced with a mix of hope and scepticism.

Outside, Sealdah’s streets mirrored the charged atmosphere of the court premises.

Security at the Sealdah court complex has been tightened significantly, with Kolkata Police erecting multiple barricades to control access and ensure the safety of all attendees.

By Saturday morning, the presence of uniformed officers around the court was unmistakable, as authorities prepared for the crowds expected to gather.

Protesters gathered outside the court premises and demanded maximum punishment for Roy, as a prison van ferrying him entered the court premises.

“He must be given the strictest punishment, it should set a precedent,” said Koushik Maity, a leader of 'Bangla Pokkha', a Bengali outfit.

The trial, which began in late August, unfolded behind closed doors in a closely monitored courtroom.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the harshest punishment for Roy, presenting evidence, including CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene.

However, the victim’s parents have repeatedly questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

“One person alone couldn’t have done this. We demand a larger investigation to uncover the full truth," the victim’s parents stated.

Adding to the chorus of voices demanding justice, the Junior Doctors’ Front (JDF) has planned a demonstration at the court complex at 2 PM on Saturday.

They will be joined by three other medical associations, including the Medical Service Center and Nurses Unity Forum.

“This is not just about justice for one of us,” said a JDF spokesperson.

The August 9 crime triggered a state-wide strike by junior doctors, temporarily paralysing healthcare services.

Sanjay Roy, currently held at Presidency Jail, has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he is being framed.

(With inputs from PTI)