RG Kar case: What could be Sanjay Roy's sentence after guilty verdict?

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, was held guilty by a Kolkata court on Saturday after an in-camera trial that lasted 57 days. Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case was held guilty by a Kolkata court on Saturday (Saikat Paul)

The hearing on sentencing will take place on Monday, January 20 at 12:30 pm. Roy was found guilty under Sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deal with punishments for rape, death and murder.

Section 103 (1) of BNS gives provisions for a possible sentence of death or life imprisonment.

The CBI has sought the death penalty for Sanjay Roy and named him as the sole perpetrator of the crime. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, had also stated that Sanjay Roy should get the death penalty.

“We hope that the person who was arrested by the police within 24 hours of the incident, whom the CBI also found guilty of the crime, gets a guilty verdict and death penalty,” he said.

The victim's mother before the trial had said, "I want punishment for the guilty. The judiciary will decide (on the extent of punishment).”

Court verdict against Sanjay Roy

Additional district and sessions judge, Anirban Das found Sanjay Roy guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death. He also stated that the CBI had proven all the charges levelled against him.

The judgement was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November 2024.

After the verdict was delivered, Sanjay Roy claimed in court that he was being framed and the real culprits were being shielded.

In his defence, Roy said, as quoted by ANI, "I wear a rudraksha necklace, and if I had committed the crime, it would have snapped.”