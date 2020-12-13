e-paper
No posters to be pasted outside residences of Covid-19 patients in Jodhpur

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Jodhpur
Healthcare worker during swab test of the people.
Healthcare worker during swab test of the people.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Rajasthan, the Jodhpur administration has decided not to paste any posters outside the residents of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

“As per instructions of the government, Covid-19 patients will continue to remain under home isolation or quarantine for 14 days. As per the pasting of posters outside their residence is concerned, no poster will be pasted outside their residences as of now,”, Dr Balwant Manda, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jodhpur said while speaking to ANI.

As per the Union Government, the state has so far seen 2,91,306 confirmed cases. While 16, 821 cases continue to remain active in the state, 2,70,869 patients have recovered till now. As many as 2542 have lost their lives.

With 30,254 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases have risen to 98,57,029, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 391 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,019.The total number of active cases is at 3,56,546 while the total discharged cases are at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

