Home / India News / No precision to determine income cutoff for quota
india news

No precision to determine income cutoff for quota

These are matters of policy in which courts need not interfere, the Centre said. It was not necessary to have different income scales for different cities, states and regions as economic conditions keep changing with time, it told the SC.
The bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna had last week sought to know what study was done to arrive at an income threshold of 8 lakh to identify the poor uniformly across the country. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:59 AM IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi

In matters of reservation, there cannot be mathematical precision to determine an income ceiling to identify the poor, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, justifying its decision to introduce 10% quota for people coming from families with annual income of less than 8 lakh.

These are matters of policy in which courts need not interfere, the Centre said. It was not necessary to have different income scales for different cities, states and regions as economic conditions keep changing with time, it told the SC. A broad criterion applicable to the entire country should be taken as the basis for providing reservation for economically weaker sections, the Centre said in an affidavit.

The affidavit was filed in response to a bunch of petitions filed by some doctors who have opposed quotas of 27% for other backward classes (OBCs) and 10% for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the all-India quota seats for postgraduate medical and dental courses from this academic session. The response came ahead of the hearing on Thursday.

The bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna had last week sought to know what study was done to arrive at an income threshold of 8 lakh to identify the poor uniformly across the country.

Topics
supreme court
