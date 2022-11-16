No question of early polls to Telangana assembly, says KCR

Ruling out the possibility of going in for early elections to the Telangana assembly, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and cadre to gear for the electoral battle from now on to bring the party back to power in the state for the third consecutive term.

“There is no question of going in for early elections. They will be held next December as per the schedule. But we should start making the preparations to face the battle in the right earnest without any scope for laxity,” KCR, as the chief minister is called, said, addressing a joint meeting of the TRS legislature party, parliamentary party and the state executive at the Telangana Bhavan.

He asked the party lawmakers and ministers not to confine themselves to Hyderabad, but to stay put in their respective constituencies till the elections are held. “You should be available to the people of your respective constituencies, attending to their needs regularly,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the TRS will win the next elections hands down, the chief minister said all the surveys he had commissioned gave a favourable report to the TRS. “In December 2018 elections, our party had won 88 assembly seats. This time, the number will go up to 95. We are going to come back to power for the third consecutive time,” he said.

KCR also announced that all the sitting MLAs will get the party tickets and so, there is no need for any apprehensions. “But that does not mean you can remain complacent of your victory. You should retain the confidence of the people in your constituencies,” he said.

The TRS chief cautioned the party leaders to be wary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to “destabilise the ruling party by poaching its MLAs”. “They will go to any extent to lure our party MLAs either with money or with a threat to order raids by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. What is atrocious is that they even used the tactics against even my daughter Kavitha,” he alleged.

He said he had declared a war against the BJP and would thwart all its attempts to trouble the TRS lawmakers. “So, we need to be very cautious and not fall into the BJP’s trap. Don’t go into controversial issues and give scope for the BJP to trouble you,” he said.

The chief minister also told them not to get scared of the ED or CBI raids. “We shall counter their attempts to trouble us. The party will stand by you by all means. Wherever there are CBI or ED raids, you should revolt and chase them away. Take up dharnas and agitations wherever they conduct raids,” he told them.

