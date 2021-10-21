No NCB raid, team visited 'Mannat' to collect docus related to Aryan Khan: Sameer Wankhede

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) went to Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents regarding his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted during the visit. The statement was made by the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Led by senior officials, the NCB team's visit to the Bollywood superstar’s residence, Mannat, in suburban Bandra came hours after Khan visited his son at Arthur Road Jail in Central Mumbai for the first time since his arrest earlier this month in a drugs-related case.

Aryan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.