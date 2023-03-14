Home / India News / No record of deaths of people killed due to monkey bites in country: Govt to LS

No record of deaths of people killed due to monkey bites in country: Govt to LS

ByShweta Mudaliar
Mar 14, 2023 11:15 AM IST

BJP MP Raj Kumar Chahar raised concerns in Parliament over frequent cases of monkey menace in various states, seeking clarification on the amount of the ex-gratia relief to those affected

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change on Monday told Parliament that it had no record of the number of people injured killed due to monkey bites in the country.

Lok Sabha was previously informed that more than 1,900 cases of monkey bites were reported in 2015. (HT file image)
Lok Sabha was previously informed that more than 1,900 cases of monkey bites were reported in 2015. (HT file image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raj Kumar Chahar raised concerns in Parliament over frequent cases of monkey menace in various states, seeking clarification on the amount of the ex-gratia relief to those affected.

“It was clarified in the letter that the reimbursement of ex-gratia relief payable under centrally sponsored schemes may be made by states according to the enhanced rates subject to the availability of funds,” the ministry said, stating it had no record on the details of deaths and injuries caused by monkey attacks.

Also Read: Haunted by monkeys, Almora residents hit streets

Lok Sabha was previously informed that more than 1,900 cases of monkey bites were reported in 2015, an increase of over 400 cases over the previous year.

At least five cases of monkey bites were reported in the national Capital every day in 2015.

Attacks, injuries, and damages caused to property and life due to wild animals are covered under centrally sponsored scheme, a 2018 environment, forest and climate change ministry letter stated.

The government in its reply on Monday said that the amount of ex-gratia paid to the victims of such attacks has also been enhanced, clarifying that the reimbursement of the ex-gratia relief payable will be made depending on the funds available with the states.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out