No record of deaths of people killed due to monkey bites in country: Govt to LS

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change on Monday told Parliament that it had no record of the number of people injured killed due to monkey bites in the country. Lok Sabha was previously informed that more than 1,900 cases of monkey bites were reported in 2015. (HT file image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raj Kumar Chahar raised concerns in Parliament over frequent cases of monkey menace in various states, seeking clarification on the amount of the ex-gratia relief to those affected.

“It was clarified in the letter that the reimbursement of ex-gratia relief payable under centrally sponsored schemes may be made by states according to the enhanced rates subject to the availability of funds,” the ministry said, stating it had no record on the details of deaths and injuries caused by monkey attacks.

Lok Sabha was previously informed that more than 1,900 cases of monkey bites were reported in 2015, an increase of over 400 cases over the previous year.

At least five cases of monkey bites were reported in the national Capital every day in 2015.

Attacks, injuries, and damages caused to property and life due to wild animals are covered under centrally sponsored scheme, a 2018 environment, forest and climate change ministry letter stated.

The government in its reply on Monday said that the amount of ex-gratia paid to the victims of such attacks has also been enhanced, clarifying that the reimbursement of the ex-gratia relief payable will be made depending on the funds available with the states.