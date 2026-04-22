‘No reels, no phones, no drones’ in Kedarnath temple; List of banned items and activities as yatra begins today

The portals (kapat) of Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday, marking the start of the pilgrimage season as thousands of devotees reached the shrine despite fresh snowfall covering the township. The Char Dham Yatra had officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), and pilgrims have been steadily arriving at base camps since then.

The temple town remained under a thick layer of snow, with temperatures near freezing. (X/@pushkardhami)

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The temple town remained under a thick layer of snow, with temperatures near freezing.

Also read | Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham open as Char Dham Yatra commences

Authorities have advised visitors to carry heavy woollens and remain cautious while travelling in the region, news agency ANI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's list of items, activities banned in temple premises: Ban on phones, videography and drones {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's list of items, activities banned in temple premises: Ban on phones, videography and drones {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the arrangements this year, officials have imposed strict restrictions within the temple premises to maintain order and sanctity. The use of mobile phones, cameras, and drones has been prohibited inside the temple perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the arrangements this year, officials have imposed strict restrictions within the temple premises to maintain order and sanctity. The use of mobile phones, cameras, and drones has been prohibited inside the temple perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar told ANI, “In accordance with the guidelines issued this time, making any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard is prohibited. The use of mobile phones within our perimeter is also prohibited so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar told ANI, “In accordance with the guidelines issued this time, making any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard is prohibited. The use of mobile phones within our perimeter is also prohibited so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added that flying drones without permission is not allowed. “Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. We have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that flying drones without permission is not allowed. “Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. We have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham.” {{/usCountry}}

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To support pilgrims, the temple administration has also set up a mobile counter and locker system for safekeeping of devices.

Advisory on safety amid heavy snowfall

Officials have flagged safety concerns due to significant snowfall this season, including during March and April. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said, “The snowfall this time was heavy even in March and April. Our devotees are very excited to see the snow. I appeal to everyone to be cautious and not take the routes that are not safe for your journey.”

Authorities have urged pilgrims to follow guidelines and cooperate with the administration to ensure a smooth and safe yatra.

With the opening of the shrine after a six-month winter break, devotees were seen making their way to the temple as chants filled the area. The administration expects large crowds in the coming days and has tightened security and management arrangements across Kedarnath Dham.

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(With ANI inputs)

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