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‘No reels, no phones, no drones’ in Kedarnath temple; List of banned items and activities as yatra begins today

As part of the arrangements this year, officials have imposed strict restrictions within the temple premises to maintain order and sanctity.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:50 am IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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The portals (kapat) of Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday, marking the start of the pilgrimage season as thousands of devotees reached the shrine despite fresh snowfall covering the township. The Char Dham Yatra had officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), and pilgrims have been steadily arriving at base camps since then.

The temple town remained under a thick layer of snow, with temperatures near freezing. (X/@pushkardhami)

The temple town remained under a thick layer of snow, with temperatures near freezing.

Also read | Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham open as Char Dham Yatra commences

Authorities have advised visitors to carry heavy woollens and remain cautious while travelling in the region, news agency ANI reported.

To support pilgrims, the temple administration has also set up a mobile counter and locker system for safekeeping of devices.

Advisory on safety amid heavy snowfall

Officials have flagged safety concerns due to significant snowfall this season, including during March and April. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said, “The snowfall this time was heavy even in March and April. Our devotees are very excited to see the snow. I appeal to everyone to be cautious and not take the routes that are not safe for your journey.”

Authorities have urged pilgrims to follow guidelines and cooperate with the administration to ensure a smooth and safe yatra.

With the opening of the shrine after a six-month winter break, devotees were seen making their way to the temple as chants filled the area. The administration expects large crowds in the coming days and has tightened security and management arrangements across Kedarnath Dham.

(With ANI inputs)

 
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Home / India News / ‘No reels, no phones, no drones’ in Kedarnath temple; List of banned items and activities as yatra begins today
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