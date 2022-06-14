No respite from heat in central, northwest India; light rainfall likely from Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Several parts of central and northwest India are likely to continue recording high temperatures on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. However, most parts of the region will start experiencing small spells of pre-monsoon showers starting Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Met department said that with the southwest monsoon advancing to more parts of the country, pre-monsoon activity will intensify in parts of northwest and central India from Wednesday.

“Heatwave conditions have largely abated in the country because of increased rainfall activity and monsoon coverage. Some parts of northwest India will, however, record high temperatures on Tuesday as well,” said a senior IMD official.

The official added that in the coming three-four days, the drop in temperatures in northwest and central India would be in the range of two to three degrees Celsius.

According to IMD’s recordings on Monday, Patiala in Punjab, Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Hisar in Haryana, Ridge and Aya Nagar in Delhi, and Ganganagar, Churu and Pilani in Rajasthan recorded temperatures higher than 44 degrees Celsius.

