Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No respite from heat in central, northwest India; light rainfall likely from Wednesday
india news

No respite from heat in central, northwest India; light rainfall likely from Wednesday

With the southwest monsoon advancing to more parts of the country, pre-monsoon activity will intensify in parts of northwest and central India from Wednesday, IMD officials said
Two boys swim with buffaloes in the Hooghly river to beat the heat in West Bengal. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Several parts of central and northwest India are likely to continue recording high temperatures on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. However, most parts of the region will start experiencing small spells of pre-monsoon showers starting Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Met department said that with the southwest monsoon advancing to more parts of the country, pre-monsoon activity will intensify in parts of northwest and central India from Wednesday.

“Heatwave conditions have largely abated in the country because of increased rainfall activity and monsoon coverage. Some parts of northwest India will, however, record high temperatures on Tuesday as well,” said a senior IMD official.

The official added that in the coming three-four days, the drop in temperatures in northwest and central India would be in the range of two to three degrees Celsius.

According to IMD’s recordings on Monday, Patiala in Punjab, Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Hisar in Haryana, Ridge and Aya Nagar in Delhi, and Ganganagar, Churu and Pilani in Rajasthan recorded temperatures higher than 44 degrees Celsius.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP