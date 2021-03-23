Home / India News / No restriction on movement of people and goods under new Covid guidelines: MHA
No restriction on movement of people and goods under new Covid guidelines: MHA

This latest directive of the MHA comes at a time when several states have imposed border restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
File photo for representation. (HT )

There will be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods across India along with cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries, the Union home ministry (MHA) announced on Tuesday as a part of its fresh guidelines to 'effectively control' the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic amid a recent surge in cases.

The guidelines which will remain effective till April 30 added that no separate permission or approval or e-permit will be needed for all such kinds of movements. This latest directive of the MHA comes at a time when several states have imposed border restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

