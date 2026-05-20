No second autopsy: Setback for Bhopal woman's family as court rejects plea amid foul play claims

A local court in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by the family of the Noida woman found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, requesting a second autopsy.

The police earlier said that they had “no objection” to a second post-mortem examination being carried out.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

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The court, however, ordered the preservation of the woman's body, news agency PTI reported.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta directed that a letter be sent to the police asking them to immediately gather details about a "low-temperature preservation facility" in Madhya Pradesh and submit a report to the court without delay.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the family, said: “The application that we moved about second post-mortem, and for the preservation of body, the court did not allow, but they allowed partially, they issued directions to SHO for preservation of body.”

The 33-year-old woman from Noida was found dead at her marital home just five months after becoming part of a prominent legal family in Bhopal.

Her family later alleged that she had been subjected to mental harassment, abuse and pressure over dowry demands by her husband and in-laws.

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{{^usCountry}} The family later approached a local court in Bhopal seeking a fresh post-mortem examination. Their lawyer, Advocate Ankur Pandey, told news agency PTI that they had flagged concerns over flaws in the investigation and said the FIR had been registered three days after she was found dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family later approached a local court in Bhopal seeking a fresh post-mortem examination. Their lawyer, Advocate Ankur Pandey, told news agency PTI that they had flagged concerns over flaws in the investigation and said the FIR had been registered three days after she was found dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Bhopal Police asked the woman's family to take custody of her body, saying there were concerns that it could start decomposing because AIIMS Bhopal does not have ultra-low temperature storage facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Bhopal Police asked the woman's family to take custody of her body, saying there were concerns that it could start decomposing because AIIMS Bhopal does not have ultra-low temperature storage facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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