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No second autopsy: Setback for Bhopal woman's family as court rejects plea amid foul play claims

A local court in Madhya Pradesh, however, ordered the preservation of the woman's body.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:36 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A local court in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by the family of the Noida woman found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, requesting a second autopsy.

The police earlier said that they had “no objection” to a second post-mortem examination being carried out.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

The court, however, ordered the preservation of the woman's body, news agency PTI reported.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta directed that a letter be sent to the police asking them to immediately gather details about a "low-temperature preservation facility" in Madhya Pradesh and submit a report to the court without delay.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the family, said: “The application that we moved about second post-mortem, and for the preservation of body, the court did not allow, but they allowed partially, they issued directions to SHO for preservation of body.”

The 33-year-old woman from Noida was found dead at her marital home just five months after becoming part of a prominent legal family in Bhopal.

Her family later alleged that she had been subjected to mental harassment, abuse and pressure over dowry demands by her husband and in-laws.

 
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