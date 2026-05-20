Bhopal dowry death: MP govt to seek CBI probe, court denies second postmortem

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the dowry death case of a 31-year-old model married to a Bhopal lawyer, even as a Bhopal district court rejected the family’s plea for a second postmortem. The chief minister said that the police would challenge the interim bail granted to the woman’s mother-in-law, (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

“A letter will be written to the CBI regarding an investigation into this case. While the court will make the decision regarding a second post-mortem of the deceased, transportation facilities will be provided to take the mortal remains to AIIMS, Delhi, should the family members so desire,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The deceased’s father had met chief minister Mohan Yadav, who assured him of government help in securing justice.

Also read: Cops urge Bhopal woman's family to claim body ‘to prevent decomposition’: ‘Requires -80°C’

The chief minister also told him that the police would challenge the interim bail granted to the woman’s mother-in-law, a retired district judge and chairperson of the Consumer Forum. The family has written to the governor seeking her removal from the Consumer Forum.

Judge Anudita Sharma directed the Katara Hills police to preserve the body at a facility within the state where a well-equipped mortuary is available to prevent decomposition after police expressed concern over the condition of the body.

Town inspector Sunil Dubey cited a letter from the Forensic Medicine department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal to say that the body was decomposing. The body was being kept in a freezer at -4°C and requires a -80°C freezer to prevent further decomposition, which is not available at AIIMS Bhopal, Dubey added, quoting the letter. He urged the family to take custody of the body.

In court, the victim’s advocate, Anurag Shrivastava, claimed there was a delay in informing the family about her death and alleged that the police and administration were attempting to destroy evidence.

“We highlighted discrepancies as CCTV footage showed date of May 10, but the woman died on May 12. The family alleged she may have faced brutality on May 10, and pointed to suspicious behavior by her in-laws,” said the advocate.

They also alleged that the woman was on a phone call with her mother on May 12 when her husband shouted in the background; she disconnected, and within half an hour, the family was informed of her death.

Police told the court that by the time they seized the belt used in the hanging, the post-mortem had already been conducted. Police described the injuries as “general in nature” but failed to explain how they were sustained.

On the court’s order, Shrivastava said they will move the high court and requested the police to preserve the body.

“The SIT is investigating the case. Police have no objection to a second postmortem. The preliminary report suggested death by hanging with a nylon belt. A dowry death case was registered immediately after the suicide,” Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Singh said.

The mother-in-law denied all allegations and said the woman suffered from “dual personality” and was unclear about her own decisions, including pregnancy and lifestyle choices. She was granted interim bail, while her son is on the run.

She defended her absconding son and said he was exercising his constitutional rights. A lookout notice has been issued against him.

The woman’s family condemned attempts at character assassination. “She is not alive to defend herself, so it is shameful that her mother-in-law is making false accusations and insulting a dead person,” her sister said.

The woman, a former model and IT professional, died on May 12. Her family later produced chat records alleging mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.

A case was registered against the retired judge and her 33-year-old son under Sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3(5) of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, at Katara Hills police station.